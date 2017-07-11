Israel retaliates over continued fire balloon attacks from Gaza

Israeli forces have attacked Hamas targets overnight in response to incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza. The balloon attacks have reportedly burned swathes of land in south Israel.
Israel once again struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in retaliation to flaming balloons launched into southern Israel from the Gaza strip, the army said.
"Explosive balloons continued to be launched from Gaza into Israel today, causing fires on land across southern Israel," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter on Thursday.
"In response, we just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military compound, underground infrastructure & observation posts."
Israel has in the past called the attacks "balloon terrorism".
The attacks have started again in the recent days after a pause since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
The latest attacks have seen large parts of land burn in Israel’s south.
The IDF blames Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, for the attacks.
In Wednesday night’s retaliation the IDF reportedly targeted a military compound, underground infrastructure and Hamas observation posts.
dvv/aw
In response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority ceased all coordination with Israel. As a result, an exit from Gaza is almost impossible, including for the severely ill.
A Dutch court has rejected a Dutch-Palestinian man's case against Israeli military commanders over an airstrike that killed six of his family members. Judges said the men had "functional immunity" in civil cases.