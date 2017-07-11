Israel retaliates over continued fire balloon attacks from Gaza

Israel once again struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in retaliation to flaming balloons launched into southern Israel from the Gaza strip, the army said.

"Explosive balloons continued to be launched from Gaza into Israel today, causing fires on land across southern Israel," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter on Thursday.

"In response, we just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military compound, underground infrastructure & observation posts."

Israel has in the past called the attacks "balloon terrorism".

The attacks have started again in the recent days after a pause since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest attacks have seen large parts of land burn in Israel’s south.

The IDF blames Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, for the attacks.

In Wednesday night’s retaliation the IDF reportedly targeted a military compound, underground infrastructure and Hamas observation posts.

