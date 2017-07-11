Israel reports 'security incident' on Lebanon border, tells locals to stay indoors

Israeli authorities on Monday ordered citizens to shelter in place following a "security incident" on its northern border. Reports suggested that Hezbollah was involved in an apparent attack on Israeli soil.

The Lebanese Shiite militant group had conducted an operation targeting Israeli forces in the disputed Shebaa Farms territory, reported Reuters news agency, citing Lebanese sources familiar with the operation.

The Hezbollah operation is believed to be retaliation for the killing one of its fighters by a targeted Israeli airstrike in Syria. The Israeli Defense Ministry sent reinforcements to the northern border last week and placed its forces in the area on high alert after Hezbollah vowed retaliation for the killing of its fighter in Syria.

'Prepared for any scenario'

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) did not offer further details on the incident but urged Israeli citizens "to stay in their homes" and "to avoid any activity in open areas."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "constantly monitoring" the situation.

"Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack against us emanating from Lebanese territory," said Netanyahu's office. "The IDF is prepared for any scenario."

