Anja Kueppers-McKinnon | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem

10/02/2024 October 2, 2024

The IDF admits its first casualty as its forces move into Lebanon, a day after announcing it was conducting raids there. Israel says it is now sending in regular infantry and armored units as it expands its efforts to stop cross-border attacks by the Hezbollah militant group. DW's Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem.