  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisisMiddle EastUkraine
ConflictsMiddle East

Israel reportedly hits Lebanese Christian majority area

Phil Gayle | Mohamad Chreyteh
October 14, 2024

The Lebanese Red Cross says an Israeli airstrike has hit an apartment building in the village of Aito in Northern Lebanon, killing at least 18 people. The purpose of the strike is unclear. DW's Mohamad Chreyteh reports from Beirut.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lmeP
Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Two rescue workers stand on rubble in Nabatiyeh, with a minaret in the background

Israeli military intensifies operations in Lebanon

The Israeli military had urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave the border regions.
ConflictsOctober 13, 202402:41 min
Rescue workers search for victims at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut kills nearly two dozen people

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in new Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital.
ConflictsOctober 11, 202401:38 min
A girl sleeping on a sidewalk in Beirut

Humanitarian crisis looms as violence escalates in Lebanon

Fears of a humanitarian crisis are growing after Israeli Prime Minister warned that Lebanon could face a long war.
ConflictsOctober 10, 202402:23 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
Show more