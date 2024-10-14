Israel reportedly hits Lebanese Christian majority area

ConflictsMiddle EastIsrael reportedly hits Lebanese Christian majority areaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastPhil Gayle | Mohamad Chreyteh10/14/2024October 14, 2024The Lebanese Red Cross says an Israeli airstrike has hit an apartment building in the village of Aito in Northern Lebanon, killing at least 18 people. The purpose of the strike is unclear. DW's Mohamad Chreyteh reports from Beirut.https://p.dw.com/p/4lmePAdvertisement