  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsMiddle East

Israel remains in Golan Heights buffer zone

Pablo Foley Elias
December 12, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli forces will remain in a Golan Heights buffer zone until border security is guaranteed. Israeli troops have also been carrying out strikes within Syria against military targets.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o3tY
DW News anchor Pablo Foley Elias wears a suit as he looks into the camera
Pablo Foley Elias Pablo Foley Elias is a news anchor and reporter at DW News in Berlin.
Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Hamas Anführer Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar: Hard-liner who pushed Hamas to more violence

Yayha Sinwar spent decades building up the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with the goal of eradicating Israel.
ConflictsOctober 17, 202403:13 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Ioan Fodor, an orthopedic surgeon at Bucharest Children's Hospital, points to an X-ray on a computer screen.

Gaza's wounded treated in Romania after rare evacuation

The chance to get treatment for his injured daughter in Romania leaves a father worried about his wife left in Gaza.
ConflictsDecember 2, 202403:28 min
children holding containers, queueing for food in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes intensify across central Gaza

With the ceasefire in Lebanon proving fragile, there's been no letup to the conflict in Gaza.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202401:37 min
A view of two trucks with humanitarian aid arriving at Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

How much aid is getting into Gaza?

Has Israel failed to meet US demands to allow more aid into Gaza, as some aid agencies suggest?
ConflictsNovember 12, 202402:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A Ukrainian tank in a wooded area on the Ukrainian-Russian border

Ukrainian forces struggle to retain control of Russian land

Whether the Ukrainians can hold onto parts of Russia's Kursk region is a question no one on the front lines can answer.
ConflictsDecember 11, 202403:09 min
Fokus Europa Türkei Femizide

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Femicide and violence against women are on the rise in Turkey.
ConflictsDecember 5, 202426:04 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
Show more