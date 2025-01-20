Israel releases 90 Palestinians as part of ceasefire deal

Israel releases 90 Palestinians as part of ceasefire dealJanuary 20, 2025
What you need to know
- Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages
- WHO calls for aid agencies to be given 'systemic' access to Gaza population
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Monday, January 20:
Israel releases scores of Palestinians under ceasefire deal
Israel has released 90 Palestinian detainees as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The majority of the released Palestinians were from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while others were from East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported, citing the country's prison authority.
Israeli media reported that most of those released were women and minors.
Israel is to release 2,000 imprisoned Palestinians under the terms of the ceasefire deal.
Fireworks were launched in celebration as buses carrying former detainees arrived in the West Bank de facto capital of Ramallah, with thousands waiting to welcome them.
The release comes after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages, kicking off the implementation of the group's ceasefire agreement with Israel.
Gaza facing 'immense' health challenges — WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for aid organizations to be given full access to the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect.
"Addressing the massive needs and restoring the health system will be an extremely complex and challenging task," the UN health agency said in a press release, adding that the "health challenges ahead are immense."
The WHO said that it was "ready to scale up the response" along with other UN agencies and aid organizations.
It called for the removal of " security obstacles hindering operations" and the establishment of "conditions on the ground that allow systematic access to the population across Gaza."
The agency said that most of Gaza's hospitals had been damaged or partly destroyed and only 38% of primary health care centers were functional. It also warned of the spread of diseases and the continued risk of famine.
sdi/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)