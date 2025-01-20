  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Israel & the Middle EastTrump inaugurationGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
ConflictsIsrael

Israel releases 90 Palestinians as part of ceasefire deal

January 20, 2025

Some 90 Palestinian detainees have been released as Israel's ceasefire deal with Hamas takes hold. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has called for aid agencies to be given full access to Gaza. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pMBF
Freed Palestinian prisoners ride in a bus after their release from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap
Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostagesImage: Ammar Awad/REUTERS
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages
  • WHO calls for aid agencies to be given 'systemic' access to Gaza population

Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Monday, January 20:

Skip next section Israel releases scores of Palestinians under ceasefire deal
January 20, 2025

Israel releases scores of Palestinians under ceasefire deal

Israel has released 90 Palestinian detainees as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The majority of the released Palestinians were from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while others were from East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported, citing the country's prison authority.

Israeli media reported that most of those released were women and minors.

Israel is to release 2,000 imprisoned Palestinians under the terms of the ceasefire deal.

Fireworks were launched in celebration as buses carrying former detainees arrived in the West Bank de facto capital of Ramallah, with thousands waiting to welcome them.

The release comes after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages, kicking off the implementation of the group's ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Three Israeli hostages reunited with their families

https://p.dw.com/p/4pMBG
Skip next section Gaza facing 'immense' health challenges — WHO
January 20, 2025

Gaza facing 'immense' health challenges — WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for aid organizations to be given full access to the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect.

"Addressing the massive needs and restoring the health system will be an extremely complex and challenging task," the UN health agency said in a press release, adding that the "health challenges ahead are immense."

The WHO said that it was "ready to scale up the response" along with other UN agencies and aid organizations.

It called for the removal of " security obstacles hindering operations" and the establishment of "conditions on the ground that allow systematic access to the population across Gaza."

The agency said that most of Gaza's hospitals had been damaged or partly destroyed and only 38% of primary health care centers were functional. It also warned of the spread of diseases and the continued risk of famine.

sdi/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

https://p.dw.com/p/4pMBI