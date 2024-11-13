Israel rejects claims of Gaza famine at UN council

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael rejects claims of Gaza famine at UN councilTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesRyan Allen11/13/2024November 13, 2024Just hours before a US ultimatum expired, Israel released a video showing aid trucks entering Gaza through the Kissufim crossing. Aid organizations say that still not enough supplies reach Palestinians, leaving many civilians to starve.https://p.dw.com/p/4mxQyAdvertisement