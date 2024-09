09/01/2024 September 1, 2024

Hours after thousands protested in Tel Aviv for a deal to free the remaining Israeli hostages, the Israeli military announced it had recovered the remains of six of them during operations in Gaza. Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin is among those named dead; Hamas captured him and four others at a music festival during the October 7 terror attacks. Journalist Balig Sladeen tells DW the latest.