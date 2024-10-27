Israel: Ramming incident near army base kills one

10/27/2024 October 27, 2024 Iran calls on UN Security Council to discuss Israeli strikes

Irancalled for an urgent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to condemn Israel’s airstrikes on the country this weekend.

In a letter to the UN chief and the head of the council, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi demanded "an urgent meeting of the UNSC to take a decisive position in condemning this aggression."

Araghchi added that, though most of the projectiles fired by Israel were intercepted, the attack led to damage at "the target points," as well as the death of four soldiers.

Citing diplomats, the Reuters news agency reported that the Security Council is meeting on Monday to discuss Israel's attack in Iran.