Israel raids Gaza ahead of expected ground offensive

Paul Hirst
October 28, 2023

Israel's military says it is expanding its ground operations in Gaza and has launched a massive aerial bombardment targeting suspected Hamas militant positions. The attacks are said to be to prepare the battlefield for an expected land invasion.

