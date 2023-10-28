Israel raids Gaza ahead of expected ground offensive

ConflictsMiddle EastIsrael raids Gaza ahead of expected ground offensiveTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastPaul Hirst10/28/2023October 28, 2023Israel's military says it is expanding its ground operations in Gaza and has launched a massive aerial bombardment targeting suspected Hamas militant positions. The attacks are said to be to prepare the battlefield for an expected land invasion.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8S8Advertisement