04/08/2024 April 8, 2024

Israeli troops have withdrawn from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group. Defense officials said that troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into what it says is Hamas' last stronghold, Rafah. Some 1.4 million people – more than half of Gaza’s population - are currently sheltering in the city.