Israel: Protests against Netanyahu-Gantz coalition

Thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv to protest the unity government that kept Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power even as he gets ready to go to trial on corruption charges.

Fears over the coronavirus meant protesters stepped out wearing face masks and ensured that a physical distance of two meters was maintained. The country has recorded over 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections.

Many protesters were seen sporting black clothes and waving flags, as a part of the "Black Flags" movement, which says that Netanyahu's government has played a key role in eroding Israel's democracy. He is facing charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

They also protested against the country's new "emergency" coalition government, which was a result of a new deal between Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz.

Watch video 02:12 Share Unity government in Israel Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bCXH Israel: Netanyahu, Gantz agree unity government

Under the deal, former military chief Gantz will serve as defense minister till October next year, when he takes over the premiership. New elections will take place 18 months later.

The deal between Netanyahu's conservative Likud Party and Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party ended a longstanding political deadlock, meaning that Israelis did not have to hit the polls for the fourth national election in a year.

Netanyahu's trial was set to open in March but fears over the pandemic have led to its postponement until May 24.

>> Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

see/aw (dpa, AP, AFP)