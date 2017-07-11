Israel: President nominates Netanyahu to try and form government

Despite giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the opportunity to form a government, Israel's president said "no candidate has a realistic chance" after the country's latest inconclusive election.
Netanyahu's Likud party secured the most seats in the latest election, but he'll face an uphill battle to get a coalition together
Israel's president on Tuesday said no party leader has enough support to form a majority coalition but nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government.
"I have come to a decision based on the numbers of recommendations (from lawmakers), which indicates that Benjamin Netanyahu has a slightly higher chance of forming a government," President Reuven Rivlin said, adding: "I have decided to entrust him with the task of doing so."
Netanyahu holds the most support — 52 seats — in Israel's Knesset, but that is still short of a 61-seat majority.
"No candidate has a realistic chance of forming a government that will have the confidence of the Knesset," Rivlin said.
"I know the position held by many, that the president should not give the role to a candidate that is facing criminal charges," Rivlin announced as the embattled prime minister faces a corruption trial.
The nomination gives Netanyahu a new chance to try salvage his career. He is the country's longest serving premier with a record 12 consecutive years in office.
Netanyahu, who denies all charges and claims prosecutors are trying to oust him from office, will have at least 28 days to negotiate a coalition agreement.
mvb (Reuters, AFP)
Prosecutors have laid out their case in a wide-ranging corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused them of persecuting him in an attempt to undermine the will of the voters.