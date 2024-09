09/28/2024 September 28, 2024

Israel's military is pressing on with its air campaign aimed at Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon as it prepares for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon. Days of Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 700 in Lebanon, while the Hezbollah militia have fired rockets into Israel. DW asks retired Israeli Brigadier General Assaf Orion, what’s next? Diplomacy or a ground invasion?