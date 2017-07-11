Israel: Police evict Palestinian family from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem

Israeli police evicted a Palestinian family and destroyed home in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem on Wednesday.
The flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood made headlines last year after an attempt to evict another Palestinian family sparked an 11-day war between the Israeli army and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip.
Some 20 people, including six Israeli Jews who were protesting the eviction, were arrested during the incident.
The owners of the house, the Salhiya family, had been threatened with eviction since 2017. A stand-off on Monday pushed back the police's plan after the family allegedly threatened to set themselves and the house on fire.
Why was the family evicted?
Israeli police and the Jerusalem city council said in a joint statement that the house had been in the way of a planned school for students with special needs that they said would benefit Palestinian children.
"These illegal buildings had been preventing the construction of a school which can benefit the children of the entire Sheikh Jarrah community," the statement said.
"Members of the family living in the illegal buildings were given countless opportunities to hand over the land with consent," it added.
The family was able to hold off a first eviction attempt on Monday by standing on the roof and threatening to set themselves on fire
City officials said that the plot of land that the building was on belonged to private Palestinian owners who later sold it to the city.
However, Palestinian activists called the demolition a land grab. Hagit Ofran, a Jewish Israeli researcher for the anti-settlement group Peace Now, questioned the need to demolish the house since the school is to be built on a nearby empty plot.
"This expropriation could have been done without evicting them,'' she said.
A delegation of European diplomats visited the site during the standoff with police, criticizing the evictions.
"In occupied territory, evictions are a violation of international humanitarian law," the head of the European Union's mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, told news agency AFP.
How did the family react?
The Salhiya family household in question consists of seven individuals, including five children. Another household belonging to the extended family is nearby and is also dealing with legal issues.
The family are refugees from West Jerusalem who were displaced in 1948 during the foundation of the state of Israel.
Israeli police began their eviction in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday
Yasmin Salhiya, one of the children of the evicted family, was not at the house during the eviction, but told DW that she has not heard back from her father or brothers who were arrested.
She said that the rest of the family is now split up, living in different places. As for what they were able to take with them, the 19-year-old explained: "We didn't take any clothes, we didn't take any covers, or mobile chargers. We prepared our stuff, our clothes, and everything but we were not planning to leave."
"Now you see everything is on the ground. That's what I see in the pictures, everything was thrown on the floor, there is nothing left," she added.
City of tensions
Dozens of other Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah are also facing eviction. They have accused Israeli authorities of practicing discriminatory practices that make it very difficult for Palestinians to acquire permission to build or expand their homes.
Israel rejects claims in many circumstances that the families legally own their homes.
Many say they purchased their plots from Jordanian authorities who took control of East Jerusalem in 1948. Israel later occupied the rest of the city in the 1967 Six-Day War, but the international community has not recognized it as part of Israel.
The UN Security Council ordered a halt to the building of Jewish settlements in occupied territories such as the West Bank and East Jerusalem. More than 600,000 people have settled in these areas despite international condemnation.
Palestinians hold the eastern quarter to be the capital of any future state, while the Israeli government considers the whole city its own capital.
DW correspondent Tania Krämer contributed reporting from Jerusalem.
ab/rs (dpa, AP, AFP)
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Long-held hope is victorious
On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
The darkest hour
While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'
Directly after Israel's founding, it was attacked by troops from Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Iraq - among others. Israel pushed back and expanded its control over 77% of Palestinian territory. Some 700,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes. "Nakba" is what Palestinians call this event. The war encapsulated the still unresolved Mideast conflict sparked in 1917 with the Balfour Declaration.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Life on a kibbutz
These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
A state at war
Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Settlements on disputed territory
Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada
In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Peace at last?
With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
A void to fill
A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
Addressing the unspeakable
Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, Germany's then-President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
The Israeli wall
In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.
-
Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence
A gesture to the dead
Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.
Author: Kersten Knipp