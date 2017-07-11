Israel: Police disperse protesters demanding Netanyahu step down

Police made more than a dozen arrests and used water cannon early Sunday to clear protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Tens of thousands of Israelis joined weekend protests in cities across the country to voice their anger at the government's coronavirus policies.

Chanting slogans such as, "Bibi resign," "One million unemployed," "Crime Minister," huge crowds rallied late Saturday in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and in other cities, including — for the first time — outside the prime minister's private villa in the coastal town of Caesarea.

Read more: Israel's anti-government protests deepen Netanyahu's problems

Watch video 02:58 Share New COVID-19 spike in Israel Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3f61Z Israel: Surge in coronavirus cases forces new shutdowns

Unemployment over 20%

Police said they carried away protesters and deployed water cannon at the main demonstration in Jerusalem before dawn on Sunday after calls to disperse went ignored.

"Police will allow demonstrations, however, will not allow disturbances of the order," spokesman Rosenfeld said, adding that 12 protesters were arrested. At least two people were detained at other locations for attacking demonstrators with pepper spray and a knife.

Israelis have been protesting for weeks over what they see as the prime minister's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. An initial lockdown imposed in mid-March took a heavy toll on the economy, pushing the joblessness rate to over 20%, up from 3.9% before the crisis.

Second wave

Since the lockdown was lifted in May, the number of coronavirus cases has soared, prompting some restrictions to be reintroduced.

The country has reported more than 60,000 infections, around half of which are active cases, as well as 457 deaths.

Demonstrators argue the financial assistance offered by the government hasn't been nearly enough.

Read more: Gaza's cancer patients trapped by coronavirus and politics

Israel has seen weeks of protests, some drawing tens of thousands of people, against the response to the crisis

The protests are shaping up to be one of the biggest challenges of Netanyahu's time in office, and come as he faces trial for corruption.

Hearings on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes are scheduled to start in January. Netanyahu, who is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, denies wrongdoing.

nm/mm (dpa, AP)