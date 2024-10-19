Israel PM says Hezbollah tried to 'assassinate' him

ConflictsIsraelIsrael PM says Hezbollah tried to 'assassinate' him To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelSteven Gislam10/19/2024October 19, 2024Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade fire across the border with Lebanon. The militant group sent a barrage of missiles and drones into northern Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s holiday home was targeted by a drone in the barrage. https://p.dw.com/p/4lzUnAdvertisement