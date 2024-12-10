Israel: PM Netanyahu takes stand in corruption trial

Israel: PM Netanyahu takes stand in corruption trialPublished December 10, 2024last updated December 10, 2024
What you need to know
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is testifying in court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the first time he has taken the stand during his corruption trial.
Netanyahu must answer to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.
Both opponents and supporters of the prime minister gathered outside the court, where the session is being held under tight security.
The court appearance comes as Netanyahu also faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes amid Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian militant group's deadly attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
Here is a summary of court proceedings in Netanyahu's trial on December 12, 2024:
Accusations not even 'a drop in the ocean,' Netanyahu says
After a short pause, Netanyahu has returned to the stand.
Responding to a question from his lawyer as to how much he is bothered by the accusations against him, he said, "If I tell you it's a drop in the ocean, it would be an exaggeration. I'm busy with matters of world importance."
His lawyer then asked him what he does during his 17 hours of daily work, to which he replied that he was busy mostly with security issues and meetings with military officials and that in "normal times."
"If I could only steal away five minutes to enjoy some time with my wife ... meetings, meetings, there is a full-blown office in the Balfour residence, with secretaries," he said.
DW's Emily Gordine says his comments about his lack of spare time might aim to suggest he was so busy over the years that he didn't have time to engage in any corrupt activities.
Netanyahu condemns his trial — DW reports from courthouse
Netanyahu has begun his testimony by decrying that he's on trial, says DW's Emily Gordine from the courtroom.
He said he'd been waiting eight years to "tell my truth, to the best of my recollection."
Then, he told the judges that "the most important regional event since the Sykes-Picot Act" had just unfolded and that the state's needs should, therefore, be balanced against the trial's needs, "which I recognize."
"The only thing in front of me is the future of the state, not my own future," he said, an apparent response to critics who argue that he has tied his future to the state's future.
His remarks seem to be a reference to the current conflicts gripping the Gaza Strip and parts of the wider Middle East.
Netanyahu went on to say that his life has been a continuous struggle against Israeli media and public discourse in Israel. "I took criticism and attacks, insults, libel and lies to the extent that very few people and no one in Israel has ever had to face," he said.
"It is simply absurd, just absurd," he said, to claim that he got any hedonistic advantage through public life.
He also mentioned his wife, Sara, saying she had "been attacked worse than any prime minister's wife in history."
Will a verdict come soon?
Unlikely. Unless Netanyahu seeks a plea deal, it could be many more months before the judges rule.
Netanyahu's defense attorney slams former attorney-general
DW's Emily Gordine is in the courtroom reporting on proceedings.
She says Netanyahu's defense lawyer, Amit Haddad, began his opening arguments by criticizing the former attorney general for having the audacity to indict a sitting prime minister.
The minister for national security, Itamar Ben Gvir, also made an appearance before the trial started, saying the current attorney general, General Gali Baharav-Miara, should be removed.
Netanyahu's testimony to last many weeks
Netanyahu's testimony is scheduled for two or three times a week, six hours a day, over several weeks. Court sessions are scheduled through the end of December.
Even though the prime minister is being tried in the Jerusalem District Court, he will testify in an underground chamber in a Tel Aviv district court instead of in the Jerusalem courthouse for security reasons.
What charges is Netanyahu facing?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is testifying at a district court in Tel Aviv for the first time in his long-running corruption trial.
His trial has stretched over four years, and he's accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases. The cases are:
- Case 1000, which alleges that Netanyahu and his family accepted lavish gifts in exchange for political favors,
- Case 2000, which alleges that Netanyahu discussed curbing the distribution of rival newspapers in return for favorable press coverage, and
- Case 4000, which accuses Netanyahu of influecing legislation in exchange for favorable press coverage
eg,tj/rm (DW, Reuters)