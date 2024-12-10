  1. Skip to content
Law and JusticeIsrael

Israel: PM Netanyahu takes stand in corruption trial

December 10, 2024

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is testifying for the first time in his trial for corruption. He is the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face a criminal trial. DW has more.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahi has arrived at the district courthouse in Tel Aviv
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahi has arrived at the district courthouse in Tel AvivImage: Menahem Kahana/REUTERS
What you need to know

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is testifying in court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the first time he has taken the stand during his corruption trial.

Netanyahu must answer to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

Both opponents and supporters of the prime minister gathered outside the court, where the session is being held under tight security.

The court appearance comes as Netanyahu also faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes amid Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian militant group's deadly attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Here is a summary of court proceedings in Netanyahu's trial on December 12, 2024:
      