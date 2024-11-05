Israel: PM Netanyahu dismisses Defense Minister Gallant

The Israeli prime minister said that trust in Gallant has "eroded" during the past year of war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, following months of tension over the war in Gaza.

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defense minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Gallant has been replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow.

rmt/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)