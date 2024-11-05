  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
Breaking
PoliticsIsrael

Israel: PM Netanyahu dismisses Defense Minister Gallant

November 5, 2024

The Israeli prime minister said that trust in Gallant has "eroded" during the past year of war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mezp
This photo released on Oct. 26, 2024 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C, L), Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C, R) and other senior military officers gather at the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Netanyahu said trust between him and Gallant (sat at Netanyahu's side in this photo) had 'eroded' in recent monthsImage: Israel's Government Press Office/XinHua/picture alliance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, following months of tension over the war in Gaza.

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defense minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Gallant has been replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow.

rmt/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)