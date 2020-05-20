Israel plans to annex West Bank territories

Israel's new government could unveil plans to annex large parts of the West Bank as soon as July — with full support from Washington. But the international community remains fiercely opposed to the unilateral move.
It's not yet midday in the Jordan Valley, and already temperatures have climbed over 30 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) in the shade. Farmer Ibrahim Daiq carefully inspects the small, green dates hanging from his date palms, in a grove located just outside the Palestinian city of Jericho, in Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Daiq plans to harvest in September, but he's concerned over Israel's plans to annex parts of the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements, a move that would have far-reaching consequences for the entire region. "This move will not pave the way to peace," he said. "We are very concerned what the coming weeks will bring."
Read more: The West Bank and the Jordan Valley explained
Israel conquered and occupied the strategic region from neighboring Jordan in the Six-Day War in 1967. Since the Oslo Accords were signed in the 1990s, about 60% of this region has belonged to Area C, which is completely under Israeli control.
Israeli governments have always considered the region as an important security buffer between Israel and Arab states to the east. The region also has great agricultural and economical potential, for Israeli settlers and Palestinians alike. But the Palestinian Authority has no say over the land, or its resources, save for its semi-autonomous control over Jericho and a few other villages.
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said the deal between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would change everything. "It aims to scrap all previous treaties and political reference points, undo international law, revoke the UN Security Council resolutions and dictate a solution," he told DW.
Controversial unilateral move
Israeli politicians have talked about annexing the Jordan Valley for years. Netanyahu made it one of his recent campaign pledges, and the proposal has now found its way into the new government's coalition agreement. The prime minister could present an annexation proposal as soon as July 1, on the basis of Trump's contentious Middle East Plan. It envisions talks between both sides over a future Palestinian state, albeit one fractured into various Palestinian enclaves.
Human rights groups have condemned the "creeping annexation" of the West Bank in recent decades. "Already today, the West Bank is divided into hundreds of sections," said Dror Etkes, an Israeli who has been documenting the effects of occupation for more than 20 years. "This geographical and geopolitical entity is inhabited by two peoples, who live under two entirely separate legal and political regimes."
Read more: US pushes 'economic prosperity' for Palestinians — without Palestinians
In an interview last week with the Israel Hayom daily, Netanyahu said Palestinians living in annexed villages would not be eligible to receive Israeli citizenship. Villages and towns like Jericho would be administered by the Palestinian Authority, yet fall under Israeli security control.
A new political geography
An Israeli-US team is currently drawing up maps of what this new political geography will look like, setting out the area to be annexed and future borders. But fierce criticism of the annexation plan has been expressed by parts of the Israeli pro-settlement camp, which has rejected the Trump plan as it calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.
Read more: Trump's Golan recognition: A dangerous precedent?
David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, has urged Israel to take action and ignore the Trump proposal to prevent the emergence of a "Palestinian terror state." He has called on Israel to extend its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea region and Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria by next month.
The Palestinian Authority, which broke off diplomatic ties with the Trump administration in 2017, opposed its Middle East plan from the very beginning. And last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cut off all ties with Israel and the US, including security agreements. Lawmaker Saeb Erekat has warned of even more serious consequences.
"Annexation will destroy the Palestinian Authority," he said, adding that the body grew out of the idea that Palestinians would one day, though negotiations, gain independence. But he stressed that Netanyahu and Trump effectively want to keep the Palestinians under permanent occupation, albeit without calling it as such.
Decades of Israel occupation
In recent years, the prospect of forming an independent Palestinian state has grown increasingly unrealistic. For more than five decades, Israel has controlled Palestinians' water supply, land, and determined when and where they may travel. Jericho residents are worried that annexation could further isolate the city.
Read more: Netanyahu corruption trial begins in Israel
Najwa Amar, a student based in Jericho, said residents are already cut off from the other Palestinian territories. "People here feel like foreigners in their own country," she said. "And now they want seize the land in which we can move freely?" Ramallah residents also vehemently oppose the Israeli plans. "The idea of annexation is wrong," said Mu'atasim Mu'atan, a young local. "It would be stealing our land."
Several EU member states, the United Nations and Arab countries like neighboring Jordan have called the planned annexation a breach of intentional law and called it the death knell for the two-state solution. Observers have also warned that the annexation threatens the peace agreement with Jordan.
Most countries are unlikely to accept the planned move, just as was the case with Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights and east Jerusalem. But many Palestinians, including date farmer Ibrahim Daiq, doubt that international criticism will do anything to change Israel's plans. "It will only lead to more disillusionment and pessimism, that's all," he said.
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.