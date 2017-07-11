Israel picks new Mossad spy agency chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday chose the next director of the Mossad spy agency, known only as "D" to replace Yossi Cohen.

"D" is the former deputy director of Mossad, the unit responsible for intelligence collection, covert operations and counter-terrorism in Israel. "D" had served in the role for two years.

Israel does not customarily disclose the names of top Mossad personnel for security reasons. But Cohen is widely seen as having a more prominent public profile than many past chiefs of the foreign intelligence service.

What do we know about 'D'?

"'D' is an accomplished Mossad veteran," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

According to the Israel-based newspaper the Jerusalem Post, "D" served in an elite Israel Defense Forces reconnaissance unit.

The new director allegedly also served in a wide variety of Mossad divisions, including as head of the Tsomet division that recruits spies and as deputy head of the Keshet electronic eavesdropping section.

Former Mossad chief, Danny Yatom, and former Mossad deputy chief, Ram Ben Barak both welcomed the appointment, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen was unusually well-known by the public

Who is ex-director Yossi Cohen?

Cohen was appointed to the post in 2015 after serving as Netanyahu's national security advisor and previously as Mossad deputy-chief.

During his time in the top job, he traveled extensively in the Arab world. He made key visits to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain amid Israel's US-brokered normalization deals.

He reportedly accompanied Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – a meeting Riyadh denied ever took place.

Cohen's Mossad has also been linked to last month's killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

What happens next?

Cohen's replacement must be approved by the Civil Service Advisory Committee, led by former Supreme Court Justice Eliezer Goldberg, the government statement said. The Jerusalem Post reported that, if approved, the Mossad changeover would take place in June 2021.

kmm/rc (dpa, AFP)