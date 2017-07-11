Israel parliament confirms coalition, ousting Netanyahu

Israeli lawmakers on Sunday passed a vote of confidence for a coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power.

The coalition is comprised of bitter ideological rivals, united by their will to oust Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader.

They won a razor-thin majority of 60 to 59 in the 120-seat chamber.

Naftali Bennettwas sworn in on Sunday, replacing his former ally Netanyahu as prime minister.

Israeli Knesset elected Mickey Levy of the Yesh Atid Party — a coalition member — to house speaker.

Key moments from the Knesset special session

Emotions ran high during the Knesset special session on Sunday with both Bennett and Netanyahu speaking through raucous boos from some lawmakers.

Naftali Bennett promised that the coalition "represents all of Israel."

He said that the coalition government would open a new chapter in the relationship between the state and Israel's Arab citizens, reported Israeli media outlet Haaretz.

He thanked Netanyahu for the role he played in this process.

Right wing politician Betzalel Smotrich was one of the politicians who let emotions get the best of him during the special session

He also vowed that the motley coalition of ideological rivals would oppose a renewed deal on Iran's nuclear program, saying: "Israel won't let Iran have nuclear weapons."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, the leader of right-wing Likud Party during his speech vowed "the Israeli opposition will have a strong and clear voice" if he is ousted from power in a vote set to install a new government.

"If it's our destiny to be in the opposition, we'll do so with our heads high until we take down this bad government, and return to lead the country our way," Netanyahu added.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, also let emotions get the better of him, during the heated Knesset special session

Who is in the anti-Netanyahu coalition?

The coalition, which has 61 of the 120 Knesset seats, brings together eight disparate parties from across the political spectrum, ranging from the right-wing nationalist Yamina party to Arab lawmakers.

The alliance, which includes three right-wing, two centrist and two left-wing parties, along with an Arab Islamic conservative party, was cobbled together by centrist politician Yair Lapid.

All coalition agreements have been signed and were submitted to the Knesset on Friday.

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett said the moment brought "to an end two and a half years of political crisis."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.