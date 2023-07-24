  1. Skip to content
PoliticsIsrael

Netanyahu leaves hospital before judicial reform vote

12 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left a hospital after an emergency heart procedure. His release comes ahead of a parliamentary vote on a contentious judicial overhaul.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu looks down
The Israeli prime minister said he would take part in the Knesset vote after being released from hospitalImage: Abir Sultan/EPA/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The Israeli prime minister was released from the hospital on Monday after an emergency cardiac procedure, hours ahead of a vote on legislation to reshape the country's judicial system.

The plans have split the nation since they were unveiled in January, sparking one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history.

The Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv admitted Netanyahu late on Saturday after doctors said a monitor had detected an irregular heart rhythm.

Medics said the following day that an operation to fit a pacemaker had gone smoothly and Netanyahu said he would attend Israel's parliament, the Knesset, for the vote on Monday.

Knesset to vote on controversial bill

Lawmakers debated the divisive legislation through the night into Monday, with Israel's President Isaac Herzog seeking a compromise and meeting Netanyahu at the hospital.

The vote in parliament is expected to approve the first major package of legislation in the controversial reforms. The bill on Monday would limit the Supreme Court's ability to strike down government decisions that the judges deem "unreasonable."

Protesters gathered near parliament in the hours leading up to the vote, with some of them having camped there as a show of opposition to the proposal.

Some banged on drums and blew horns as they blocked a route leading to the Knesset, while police used water cannons to push the demonstrators back.

Protesters gather in Jerusalem ahead of key judicial vote

Proponents of the changes — a core part of a wider judicial restructuring — say they are needed to curb the powers of the Supreme Court.

Critics say the legal revamp, driven by a governing coalition that includes religious extremist and ultranationalist parties, will undermine Israel's democratic values.

They say the plan will erode Israel's system of checks and balances, and could open the door for authoritarian rule.

