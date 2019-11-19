 Israel: Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges | News | DW | 21.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israel: Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

Israel's attorney general has announced that he is indicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges. The decision creates even further confusion about the future of Israel's government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges in three separate cases, the country's attorney general announced on Thursday.

An official statement from Israel's justice ministry said that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had "decided to file charges against the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for offences of receiving a bribe, fraud, and breach of trust."

This makes Netanyahu the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be indicted while in office. 

The decision, while widely expected, creates even greater uncertainty around the future of the country's government. Both Netayanhu and centrist rival Benny Gantz have independently failed to form a governing coalition since taking part in national elections in September.

Watch video 02:37

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accused of bribery and fraud

The country has been without a government for nearly 12 months and now faces the unappealing prospect of its third election within that same time period. 

Following the announcement, rival Gantz said the prime minister has "no public or moral mandate to make fateful decisions". 

10 years in prison

Netanyahu has previously denied any wrongdoing and said he will not step down as prime minister if charged. He has been in power since 2009 and is Israel's longest-serving prime minister. 

While only a conviction requires him to resign, the indictment raises pressure on him to do so now. 

The prime minister allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from rich friends and, in the most serious incident, passed regulation that favored a telecommunication company owned by a friend in exchange for positive media coverage. Similarly, Netanyahu's wife was fined in June for misusing public funds

If convicted, the PM faces up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges and up to 3 years for fraud and breach of trust. 

Watch video 01:13

Israel: Netanyahu’s political future in doubt

Shot at immunity

Mandelbit had announced in February that he would seek to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges. He decided the case following four days of legal testimony presented in October. 

It may be months before the cases are heard in court. Potential new elections could delay the trial as could the possibility that Netanyahu pressures parliament to grant him immunity.

kp/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Israel faces prospect of third election within a year after opposition backs out

Netanyahu's main challenger Benny Gantz said that he will be unable to form a government, paving the way for a third Israeli election within a year. Gantz had a deadline of Wednesday midnight to form a coalition. (20.11.2019)  

Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu corruption hearings begin

The prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases. The indictment hearings follow a deadlocked federal election that has left Netanyahu struggling to stay in power. (02.10.2019)  

Netanyahu rival Gantz tasked with forming government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has mandated Benny Gantz, of the country's Blue and White party, with the task of forming a government. If he can't, Israel could be headed for an unprecedented third election. (23.10.2019)  

Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife fined for misusing public money

Sara Netanyahu was accused of overspending state funds on catered meals at the premier's official residence although it employed a full-time chef. A plea bargain saw her avoiding a harsher sentence. (16.06.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accused of bribery and fraud  

Israel: Netanyahu’s political future in doubt  

Related content

Israel | Siedlungsbau

Opinion: Power overrules the law — especially in Middle East politics 19.11.2019

The US is dismantling the foundations of a Middle East policy based on international law. Its decision to condone Israeli settlements is just the latest step, writes Barbara Wesel.

Gaza Streifen Baby bei der Ruine eines palästinensischen Hauses

Israel-Gaza ceasefire a relief for residents within rockets' reach 14.11.2019

After two days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, Egypt has reportedly mediated a cease-fire. It's a relief for the residents of southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, though many doubt the truce will last.

Gazastreifen | Trümmer eines Hauses nach israelischem Raketenangriff

Israel: Gaza violence continues into second day with airstrikes, rockets 13.11.2019

Violence has flared in the Gaza Strip after Israel assassinated an Islamic Jihad leader in an airstrike. Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the group to stop the rocket attacks or "absorb more and more blows."

Advertisement