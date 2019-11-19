Israel: Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges in three separate cases, the country's attorney general announced on Thursday.

An official statement from Israel's justice ministry said that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had "decided to file charges against the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for offences of receiving a bribe, fraud, and breach of trust."

This makes Netanyahu the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be indicted while in office.

The decision, while widely expected, creates even greater uncertainty around the future of the country's government. Both Netayanhu and centrist rival Benny Gantz have both independently failed to form a governing coalition since taking part in national elections in September.

The country has been without a government for nearly 12 months and now faces the unappealing prospect of its third election within that same time period.

Following the announcement, rival Gantz said the prime minister has "no public or moral mandate to make fateful decisions".

10 years in prison

Netanyahu has previously denied any wrongdoing and said he will not step down as prime minister if charged. He has been in power since 2009 and is Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

While only a conviction requires him to resign, the indictment raises pressure on him to do so now.

The prime minister allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from rich friends and, in the most serious incidence, passed regulation that favored a telecommunication company owned by a friend in exchange for positive media coverage.

If convicted, he potentially faces up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges and up to 3 years for fraud and breach of trust.

Mandelbit had announced in February that he would seek to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges. He decided the case following four days of legal testimony presented in October.

