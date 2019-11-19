Israel: Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges in three separate cases, the country's attorney general announced on Thursday.

In an official statement, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said he will seek charges against the conservative prime minister that include bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The decision, while widely expected, creates even greater uncertainty around the future of the country's government. Both Netayanhu and centrist rival Benny Gatz have failed to form a governing coalition since taking part in national elections in September.

Netanyahu has previously denied any wrongdoing and said he will not step down as prime minister if charged.

While he is not legally required to resign, the indictment raises pressure on him to do so.

The prime minister allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from rich friends and bestowed favors in exchange for positive coverage from Israeli media outlets.

If convicted, he potentially faces up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges and up to 3 years for fraud and breach of trust.

kp/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)