Israel: Netanyahu fires defense minister

Yoav Gallant was the first cabinet member to break ranks with Netanyahu over plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he called on the government to halt its controversial judicial overhaul.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, this evening to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant," his office said.

Gallant, who is a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, on Saturday called on the government to stop its plans to overhaul the judiciary.

"We must stop the process in order to start a dialogue," Galant said in a televised speech, saying Israel's security was at risk.

Gallant's statement indicated the first crack in Netanyahu's coalition over the issue.

The government announced the planned changes in January arguing they are needed to restore a balance between the executive and judicial branches, claiming that liberal judges have become too interventionist.

The judicial overhaul would give the government sway in choosing judges and limit the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws.

Opponents of the legal changes say the government — Israel's most right-wing ever — is seeking to erode the separation of powers in Israel, putting the country on a path toward autocracy.

lo/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)