Israel: Netanyahu and Gantz sign power-sharing deal to avert another vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement to form an "emergency" government, their parties announced. This removes the need to hold a fourth election in roughly a year.
The deal between Netanyahu's conservative Likud Party and Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party ends a longstanding political deadlock, and means that Israelis won't have to hit the polls for the fourth national election in a year.
