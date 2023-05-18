Israel: Nationalists march through Jerusalem

The controversial annual march went ahead with a heavy police presence and no major incidents. The Jerusalem Day event held by nationalists had led to violent confrontations in the past.

Thousands of Israeli nationalists on Thursday, marched through Jerusalem's Old City — one of the most disputed areas in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — in an annual flag-waving march.

The march commemorates Israel's seizure of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War.

The Times of Israel reported that apart from "racist chants and scuffles with Palestinian residents," the event went ahead without any major incidents.

Israeli police said a large police contingent had been posted throughout the city and said that they had arrested "10 rioters" who had attempted to prevent the arrival of participants.

The AFP news agency reported that Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem closed their shops and were banned from the Damascus Gate entrance to make way for the marchers, some of whom reportedly attacked journalists with rocks and bottles.

Tear gas fired at Gaza border

In Gaza, thousands of Palestinians gathered on the border with many holding Palestinian flags. AFP reporters said the Israeli army fired tear gas to disperse people approaching the fence.

Israeli soldiers used tear gas to disperse Palestinians who had made their way to the border area east of Gaza City Image: Fatima Shbair/AP Photo/picture alliance

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Jerusalem celebrations were being held "3,000 years after being established by King David, 75 after it was re-established as the capital of the reborn state of Israel, and 56 years after being reunited."

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned Israel "against insisting on organizing the provocative flag march."

kb/msh (dpa, AFP)