Israel must remove Hamas threat: Israeli ambassador

Hans Brandt
October 11, 2023

Israel's ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, has told DW Israel will ensure that the infrastructure of the Hamas militant group — which Germany, the EU, the United States and other nations regard as a terrorist organization — is destroyed.

