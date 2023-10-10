  1. Skip to content
Israel: Music festival act manager recalls Hamas massacre

October 10, 2023

Raz Gaster manages several DJs who were set to appear at a music festival near Israel's border with Gaza until Hamas militants mowed down revelers. In an interview with DW, he described the 'chaos and terror' of the massacre that killed 260 people.

