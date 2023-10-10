Israel: Music festival act manager recalls Hamas massacre

ConflictsIsraelIsrael: Music festival act manager recalls Hamas massacreTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsrael10/10/2023October 10, 2023Raz Gaster manages several DJs who were set to appear at a music festival near Israel's border with Gaza until Hamas militants mowed down revelers. In an interview with DW, he described the 'chaos and terror' of the massacre that killed 260 people.https://p.dw.com/p/4XLBnAdvertisement