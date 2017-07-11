Israel, Morocco agree to normalize relations 'with minimal delay'

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Thursday said his country would "resume official contacts... and diplomatic relations with minimal delay" with Israel, according to a statement from the royal palace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement as "historic," calling it "another great light of peace" in the region. Israel also recently penned similar deals with the Sunni Arab states of the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Bahrain.

Netanyahu and Mohammed VI both also raised the prospect of resuming direct flights between the countries and the opening of diplomatic missions.

Trump first to announce breakthrough

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce on Thursday that Morocco and Israel had agreed to normalize relations, following a call with Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

Morocco is the fourth Arab state in recent months to resume diplomatic ties with the Jewish state during the back-end of Donald Trump's presidency.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations — a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!" Trump tweeted.

He later added: "Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara."

The disputed region of Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony, mostly under Moroccan control, also claimed by an Algerian-backed independence movement. A representative of the Polisario Front independence movement for Western Sahara said it "regrets highly" the US decision although it found the move "strange but not surprising."

A United Nations spokesman responded that its position on the region was "unchanged."

The UN brokered a ceasefire in 1991 on the condition that an independence referendum be arranged in 1992. Morocco later blocked that vote and subsequent attempts to set up later polls. UN peacekeepers still monitor the fragile truce in the region.

