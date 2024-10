10/07/2024 October 7, 2024

October 7 marks one year since Hamas carried out its terror attacks in Israel. The nation is marking the anniversary of the atrocities which led to the war in Gaza. More than 1,200 people were killed in the assault led by Hamas, and around 250 others taken to Gaza as hostages. Vigils and memorials are being held across Israel. DW spoke to Etgar Keret, one of Israel’s most acclaimed authors