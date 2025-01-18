  1. Skip to content
Israel: Man injured in stabbing incident in Tel Aviv

January 18, 2025

Israeli authorities said a man armed with a knife seriously injured a 30-year-old man in central Tel Aviv.

Israeli police cordon off scene of deadly knife attack, January 18, 2025
Israeli police cordon off scene of deadly knife attackImage: Itai Ron/REUTERS

A man was seriously injured in a knife attack in central Tel Aviv on Saturday, police said.

The Magen David Adom, Israel's national ambulance service, said medical teams were providing treatment to a 30-year-old man "injured by stabbing." 

A passerby shot the attacker, according to Magen David Adom. 

What do we know about the incident?

Police did not identify the attacker but believe the stabbing was a terrorist act. 

"Initial investigations reveal that a terrorist armed with a knife arrived at the restaurant area on Levontin Street and stabbed a civilian," police said in a statement. 

"An armed civilian nearby shot and neutralized" the assailant, according to the statement.

The incident occurred a day before a ceasefire and a hostage deal is set to take effect in Gaza following 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

dh/rm (AFP, AP, dpa)