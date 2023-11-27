  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsIsrael

Israel - Life after the terror attacks

November 27, 2023

The terrorist attacks by Hamas transformed life in Israel overnight. How are people coping? Amid war between Israel and Hamas and escalating tensions across the Middle East, we meet people whose everyday lives are now marked by fear and suffering.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZUbP

British-Israeli curator and artist Sofie Berzon MacKie was in the Be'eri kibbutz when Hamas attacked. She hid with her children while others from her community were killed just meters away. Ori Szternfeld is an Israeli filmmaker whose wife is pregnant. Right now, their feelings fluctuate between excitement about the baby they’re expecting very soon, and uncertainty about the world they’re bringing it into. Surfing4Peace founder Arthur Rashkovan and singer Omer Moskovich are undeterred by the fear and instability in their country and refuse to give up hope.

Skip next section Similar stories from Israel

Similar stories from Israel

A composite image of an Israeli and Palestinian flag with a map of the Middle East: "Is this truly the least solvable conflict?" (headline)

Why is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so hard to resolve?

Amid a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, DW looks at possible solutions to the complex issue.
ConflictsNovember 6, 202314:07 min
A photo compilation of a person lying on the ground with their face blurred, alongside images of parachutists and a burning building.

Fact check: Hamas attacks on Israel spark wave of fake news

Hamas' terror attacks on Israel and Israel's retaliation led to fake news and misinformation flooding the internet.
PoliticsOctober 16, 202306:11 min
A relative of an Israeli hostage held by Hamas puts up missing person posters on a wall during a protest rally in Tel Aviv.

Growing anger in Israel over the plight of hostages

Relatives of people abducted by the Hamas terrorist group called on the Israeli government to bring them home.
ConflictsOctober 15, 202303:10 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Emily Hand, an Irish-Israeli girl abducted by Hamas gunmen, is reunited with her father, Thomas Hand, in front of an Israeli flag

Israel: Families welcome second group of hostages

Hamas has released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, as Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.
ConflictsNovember 26, 202302:11 min
A rescuer carries a child as he walks amid the rubble of a school hit during an Israeli strike before the start of a four-day truce

Aid rushed into Gaza, residents pick through rubble of homes

Relief agencies are using a pause in the fighting to step up the delivery of much needed aid into the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsNovember 25, 202302:34 min
Former Palestinian prisoners released by the Israeli authorities are carried on the shoulders of people welcoming them.

First Palestinians released from Israeli prisons under deal

Among the 39 prisoners released by Israel under a deal with Hamas is Marah Bakeer who was jailed when she was 16.
ConflictsNovember 25, 202302:48 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Metsola: Israel-Hamas conflict 'a defining moment'

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, speaks to DW about the conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202309:47 min
Latvian foreign minister Krisjanis Karins speaks into a DW microphone

Latvian foreign minister: Europe must keep focus on Ukraine

Krisjanis Karins said Europe mustn't lose sight of the war in Ukraine while dealing with the Middle East conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202306:01 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up