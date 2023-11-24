Israel - Life After the Terror Attacks
Amid war between Israel and Hamas and escalating tensions across the Middle East, we meet people whose everyday lives are now marked by fear and suffering.
British-Israeli curator and artist Sofie Berzon MacKie was in the Be'eri kibbutz when Hamas attacked. She hid with her children while others from her community were killed just meters away.
Ori Szternfeld is an Israeli filmmaker whose wife is pregnant. Right now, their feelings fluctuate between excitement about the baby they’re expecting very soon, and uncertainty about the world they’re bringing it into.
Surfing4Peace founder Arthur Rashkovan and singer Omer Moskovich are undeterred by the fear and instability in their country and refuse to give up hope.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 27.11.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 27.11.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 28.11.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 28.11.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 28.11.2023 – 12:15 UTC
TUE 28.11.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 29.11.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 29.11.2023 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
TUE 28.11.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 29.11.2023 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3