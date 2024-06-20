Israel, Lebanon take steps toward full-scale conflict

ConflictsLebanonIsrael, Lebanon take steps toward full-scale conflictTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonAlyona Murashova06/20/2024June 20, 2024Tensions are soaring in the Middle East after the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia threatened a fight with "no rules" if a conflict with Israel was to escalate. Israel has approved "operational plans" for an offensive in Lebanon.https://p.dw.com/p/4hHVUAdvertisement