  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
ConflictsLebanon

Israel, Lebanon take steps toward full-scale conflict

Alyona Murashova
June 20, 2024

Tensions are soaring in the Middle East after the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia threatened a fight with "no rules" if a conflict with Israel was to escalate. Israel has approved "operational plans" for an offensive in Lebanon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hHVU
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Israeli troops are seen amid tanks near the border with Rafah of southern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu: Intense phase of Gaza war winding down

Israel's prime minister said the "intense phase" of the war against the Islamist-militant Hamas group is "about to end."
ConflictsJune 24, 202402:20 min
A view of a fire in the area of Safad, northern Israel, on June 12, 2024 caused by rockets fired from Lebanon.

Hezbollah fires barrage of missiles into northern Israel

Following the killing of one of its senior commanders, Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired more than 200 rockets into Israel.
ConflictsJune 13, 202402:16 min
An Israeli soldier on top a tank on the border with the Gaza Strip

What could a Middle East two-state solution look like?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure to lay out a postwar plan for Gaza.
ConflictsJune 7, 202403:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU and Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The European Union is pledging to provide Ukraine with support over the long-term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Pictures of resting soldiers are seen on a huge screen during a D-Day national commemoration event in Portsmouth, England

Some facts and figures about D-Day

The landing of allied forces on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in World War II.
ConflictsJune 7, 202402:08 min
DW Focus on Europe Sendungslogo

Focus on Europe – Spotlight on People

Civilian life in Ukraine has become impossible, says a teacher taking up arms.
ConflictsJune 6, 202426:03 min
Show more