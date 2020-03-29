Israel: Leading parties fail to form government before deadline

Israel's two leading parties have failed to reach a coalition deal before a midnight Wednesday (2100 UTC) deadline, pushing the country closer towards its fourth election since 2019.

Israeli parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been given a 48-hour extension by President Reuven Rivlin to reach a deal. If they failed to form a coalition, Israel's parliament would have to select a candidate to form a government.

According to Israeli media reports, however, the two parties were still in talks to negotiate a deal despite the expiration of the deadline.

More to come...

lc/se (AFP, dpa)

