Israel: Leading parties fail to form government before deadline

The move could push the country closer toward its fourth election since April 2019. However, according to local media reports, the two parties were still negotiating, despite the expiration of the deadline.
Israel's two leading parties have failed to reach a coalition deal before a midnight Wednesday (2100 UTC) deadline, pushing the country closer towards its fourth election since 2019.
Israeli parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been given a 48-hour extension by President Reuven Rivlin to reach a deal. If they failed to form a coalition, Israel's parliament would have to select a candidate to form a government.
According to Israeli media reports, however, the two parties were still in talks to negotiate a deal despite the expiration of the deadline.
More to come...
lc/se (AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rival had asked for more time after failing to form a government for almost a month. President Reuven Rivlin turned down the request and a Monday deadline now looms. (12.04.2020)