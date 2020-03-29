 Israel: Leading parties fail to form government before deadline | News | DW | 15.04.2020

News

Israel: Leading parties fail to form government before deadline

The move could push the country closer toward its fourth election since April 2019. However, according to local media reports, the two parties were still negotiating, despite the expiration of the deadline.

Benny Gantz, left, and Benjamin Netanyahu, right. (picturealliance/dpa)

Israel's two leading parties have failed to reach a coalition deal before a midnight Wednesday (2100 UTC) deadline, pushing the country closer towards its fourth election since 2019. 

Israeli parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been given a 48-hour extension by President Reuven Rivlin to reach a deal. If they failed to form a coalition, Israel's parliament would have to select a candidate to form a government.

According to Israeli media reports, however, the two parties were still in talks to negotiate a deal despite the expiration of the deadline.

More to come...

lc/se (AFP, dpa)

Israeli president rejects request for coalition talks extension

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rival had asked for more time after failing to form a government for almost a month. President Reuven Rivlin turned down the request and a Monday deadline now looms. (12.04.2020)  

Third time's a charm for Netanyahu – 'deja vu' for Israelis

With more than 90% of the votes counted, Israelis are feeling a distinct sense of deja vu. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to declare victory but for many voters, it's simply one step forward, two steps back. (03.03.2020)  

Israel Benny Gantz Blau & Weiß Partei

Israel: Benny Gantz seeks unity with Netanyahu, as party disintegrates 29.03.2020

Two key allies in Benny Gantz's coalition have accused him of surrendering to Netanyahu ''without a fight.'' But the former army chief defended his decision to join the Israeli prime minister in a unity government.

Bildkombo Benny Gantz und Benjamin Netanjahu Israel

Israeli president rejects request for coalition talks extension 12.04.2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rival had asked for more time after failing to form a government for almost a month. President Reuven Rivlin turned down the request and a Monday deadline now looms.

Benny Gantz

Israel: Benny Gantz vows to form for unity government 16.03.2020

Former military chief Benny Gantz has been asked by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government. Gantz vowed to protect Israelis against the Coronavirus and the "virus of division, hatred and uncertainty."

