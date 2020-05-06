 Israel: Lawmakers approve Netanyahu-Gantz unity government | News | DW | 07.05.2020

News

Israel: Lawmakers approve Netanyahu-Gantz unity government

The Israeli Parliament has passed a bill clearing the way for Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to form a government. The office of prime minister will reportedly rotate between the two rivals.

Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanjahu on a poster

After three elections and a stalemate that lasted over a year, the Israeli Parliament on Thursday voted for a new government that would see caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keep his seat.

However, the lawmakers also voted in constitutional changes that would require Netanyahu to share power with his rival Benny Gantz, with the office of prime minister set to rotate between the two.

A coalition agreement between Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White alliance foresees Netanyahu giving the prime minister's office to Ganz after 18 months, in October 2021.

Both men are set to be sworn in at the same ceremony on Wednesday.

Watch video 02:12

Israel: Netanyahu, Gantz agree unity government

Green light for Netanyahu

Parliament's decision comes a day after Israel's Supreme Court allowed Netanyahu to stay in power while still under indictment. The 11-judge panel did not find "any legal reason to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government."

Netanyahu faces charges for corruption, fraud, and breach of trust with the trial expected to begin later this month.

The caretaker prime minister has denied any sort of wrongdoing.

Under Israeli laws, he would only be required to step down after a final sentence. 

dj/rt (AFP, dpa)

