Israel launches strikes on Gaza after militant rocket attack

The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip early on Saturday in retaliation for a rocket attack.

The latest exchange of fire followed unrest in Jerusalem over the last two nights, during which dozens of Israelis and Palestinians were injured.

The army said it hit underground infrastructure for Hamas and rocket launchers in Gaza "in response to rockets fired at Israel throughout the night."

At least 20 rockets were launched from the Palestinian territory, the Times of Israel reported.

Hamas did not claim responsibility for the rocket attacks, but a small militant group affiliated with the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said it fired some of the missiles, according to the Associated Press.

Rockets fired from Gaza reportedly targeted southern Israel

Some rockets exploded before reaching Israeli territory while air defense intercepted others, Israel said. There were no reports of injuries on either side.

The army said earlier that Israeli families had taken cover in bomb shelters as rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza.

The Associated Press reported that warning sirens were blaring in southern Israel.

What is happening in Jerusalem?

In recent days, clashes have escalated in Jerusalem between Palestinians and right-wing extremists. Israeli police said on Friday they arrested 44 people in clashes that injured 20 officers.

Jewish extremists had held an anti-Arab march nearby. Palestinians have also accused Israel of preventing them from holding their traditional Ramadan gatherings at the Damascus Gate.

The tensions sparked outrage in Gaza, with the ruling Hamas warning Israel "not to test its patience" and militants firing rockets into Israel late Friday through Saturday morning.

Jerusalem is sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

fb/mm (AP, dpa)