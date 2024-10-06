Israel launches massive strikes against Hezbollah in Beirut

10/06/2024 October 6, 2024 Beirut residents 'scared' and 'traumatized,' says journalist

Israel is still conducting "relentless" strikes against Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, journalist Karim El-Gawhary told DW on Saturday evening.

El-Gawhary said he had counted eight strikes in the southern part of the city in the previous three to four hours.

Noting how the Lebanese Ministry of Health had said that more than 50 paramedics were killed as a result of Israeli strikes over the last 72 hours, El-Gawhary also described how two Lebanese hospitals were struck by Israeli strikes and had to close, while a third was shuttered because it ran out of supplies.

"The UN is saying that the health system in Lebanon is starting to collapse," he told DW.

The Lebanese government said this week that more than a million people have been displaced by the worsening conflict, many of them have left in cars to neighboring Syria.

"People are too scared to go back," El-Gawhary said, despite having left with just the clothes on their backs. He added that "some of them are quite traumatized [by seeing their city being attacked]."

The Beirut-based journalist said some of those forced to evacuate were now camping alongside the Corniche — a seaside promenade in the center of the city — and are "really desperate" as they don't know whether the strikes would last just a few more days or maybe for many more weeks.