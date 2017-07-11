Israel launches airstrikes on targets in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes targeted a training camp in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning, Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrikes in a statement, saying they targeted "Hamas military compounds" in response to incendiary balloons being flown into Israel from Gaza.

The military said the balloons caused 20 blazes in southern Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee tweeted a video of the airstrikes and said "facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives" in Khan Younis were targeted.

Jerusalem march further escalates tensions

The strikes come as ultranationalist right-wing Jewish demonstrators waved flags and marched in Arab-majority East Jerusalem on Tuesday, angering Palestinians.

It is the first flare up in violence since Israeli forces and Hamas militants agreed to a ceasefire on May 21 that ended 11 days of heavy fighting.

The strikes on Gaza are also the first military actions towards Hamas from the new Israeli government under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett has said in the past that the military should respond more forcefully to incendiary balloons from Gaza.

