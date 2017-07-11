Israel launches air strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had launched air strikes on targets in Syria belonging to the Iranian Quds force and the Syrian military.

The military said that it undertook the attack after it found "improvised" explosive devices along its northern border.

According to Syria's state news agency, SANA, three Syrian military personnel were killed and one was injured by the strike. Quoting a Syrian military source, SANA called the attack "Israeli aggression."

Early on Wednesday, SANA had reported that Syrian air defenses had intercepted the Israeli air strikes over he capital city of Damascus.

am/rs (Reuters, AFP)

more to follow...