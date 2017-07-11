Israel-Iran tensions escalate over oil tanker attack

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran on Sunday of orchestrating a deadly attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

Tehran has rejected the allegations.

A suspected drone strike late Thursday on the Mercer Street ship, which is managed by British firm Zodiac Maritime, killed a Romanian and a UK national. Zodiac's chairman is prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

What did Israel say about the attack?

"The intelligence evidence for this exists and we expect the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake," Bennett said.

"In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way."

The UK has also blamed Tehran for the incident. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday: "We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran."

Raab said he is working with international partners on a "concerted" response.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Friday called for UN action over the attack.

"Iran is not just an Israeli problem, but an exporter of terrorism, destruction and instability that is hurting us all," Lapid said in a statement.

Lapid spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday about the attack.

The US Navy believes the oil tanker was hit by an unmanned drone strike.

Iran calls Israeli accusations 'baseless'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the allegations on Sunday.

"The Zionist regime ... must stop such baseless accusations — and it is not their first time to direct such accusations at Iran," Khatibzadeh said.

The Iranian state-run Arabic news website Al-Alam reported Friday that the attack was in response to a recent Israeli air offensive in Syria.

The Liberian-flagged tanker was en route from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujairah in the UAE when it was targeted. The vessel had no cargo aboard.

Maritime security intelligence firm Dryad Global said it was the fifth attack on an Israel-linked vessel since February.

Israel and Iran have traded accusations of carrying out strikes on each other's ships in recent months.

Rising tensions

The latest incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, and as Tehran and world powers meet for talks in an effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Israel is opposed to the deal, which would see Iran commit to curbing its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

Iran has funded anti-Israeli groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, with Iranian leaders often referring to Israel's government as an illegitimate "Zionist regime."

