Israel: 'Imminent' Iranian killer drone attack foiled

Israel's military said on Sunday that its fighter jets attacked targets in Syria a day earlier in order to prevent what it described as a "very imminent" drone attack by Iran.

In a briefing to reporters, military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Israel had, for months, been monitoring an Iranian plot to send explosive-laden attack drones into the Jewish-majority state.

He described the threat, which had allegedly been planned by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Al Quds force as well as allied Shiite militias, as " significant" .

'Kamikazei' attack prevented

He added that the Israeli strikes were aimed at "a number of terror targets and military facilities" in the area southeast of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the air raids killed two Hezbollah members, an Iranian, and two other fighters.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria over the past years, but Saturday's appeared to be one of the most intense.

Silence over Beirut drones

Israel, meanwhile, refused to confirm reports that its military had sent drones into Lebanon early on Sunday morning, targeting the Beirut stronghold of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah.

A spokesperson for Lebanon's army said "two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace ... the first fell while the second exploded in the air causing [only] material damage."

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri accused Israel of trying to stir up regional tensions.

"The new aggression ... constitutes a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards further tension," Hariri said in a statement from his office.

Lebanon has complained to the United Nations about Israeli planes regularly violating its airspace in recent years.

Tensions raised

Israel has grown alarmed by the rising influence of its regional foe Iran in the war in neighbouring Syria, where Tehran and Hezbollah provide military help to Damascus.

Israel deems Hezbollah as the biggest threat across its border. The two sides fought a monthlong conflict in 2006 in which more than 1,300 people died.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



