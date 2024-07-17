  1. Skip to content
Israel hunts down Hamas chiefs amid high civilian death toll

Cynthia Cave
July 17, 2024

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed more than 90 people on Saturday. Israel says it was targeting Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, one of the alleged masterminds of the October 7 terror attacks, but admits he may not be dead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iOb1
