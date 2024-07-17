Israel hunts down Hamas chiefs amid high civilian death toll

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael hunts down Hamas chiefs amid high civilian death tollTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesCynthia Cave07/17/2024July 17, 2024An Israeli strike in Gaza killed more than 90 people on Saturday. Israel says it was targeting Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, one of the alleged masterminds of the October 7 terror attacks, but admits he may not be dead.https://p.dw.com/p/4iOb1Advertisement